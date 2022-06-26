Colorado Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,215,000 after buying an additional 1,023,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,551,000 after purchasing an additional 485,650 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,794 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.22 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

