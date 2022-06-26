Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 29.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO opened at $43.40 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.