Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $512,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,225,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.49.

