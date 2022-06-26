Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

