Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.88.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $94.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

