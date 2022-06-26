Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6,490.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,713 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,927 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

