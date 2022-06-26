Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives $2,112.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,112.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,800 ($22.05) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,700 ($20.82) to GBX 1,850 ($22.66) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($30.62) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($35.52) to GBX 2,800 ($34.30) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of CCHGY opened at $22.42 on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

