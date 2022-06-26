CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 688,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,834 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 3.0% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of CME Group worth $163,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $210.00 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.42 and a 200-day moving average of $224.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.73.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.