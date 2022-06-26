CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.27

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $126.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000448 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011506 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,860,298 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.