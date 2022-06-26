ClinTex CTi Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $804,012.27 and $1.92 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

