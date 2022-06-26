Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Increased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.86. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.