Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.