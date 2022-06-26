Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,422,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at $303.23 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.71.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.