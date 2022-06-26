Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 393.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,441,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 84.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 85,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period.

SLYG stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

