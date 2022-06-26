Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $893,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,040,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $233.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.23 and its 200-day moving average is $233.94. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

