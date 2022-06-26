Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $120.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.85.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

