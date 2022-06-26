Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.0% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $150.42 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

