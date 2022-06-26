Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $718,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,372,000 after buying an additional 537,126 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,735 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.71.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,488 shares of company stock worth $4,915,737 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $223.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.07. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $7.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

