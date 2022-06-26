Centrifuge One Day Trading Volume Tops $88,703.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $60.42 million and approximately $88,703.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00144291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00071042 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014264 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 264,052,780 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.