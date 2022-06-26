Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives $25.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cormark dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after buying an additional 489,310 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,257,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,877 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,959,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,843,000 after purchasing an additional 199,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

