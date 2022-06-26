Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CELU has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered Celularity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Celularity alerts:

Shares of Celularity stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $508.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.37. Celularity has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 million. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 136.80% and a negative net margin of 330.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Celularity will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Celularity by 1,119,750.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celularity by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celularity by 76.9% in the first quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 15,281,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity (Get Rating)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.