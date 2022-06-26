Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
CELU has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered Celularity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of Celularity stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $508.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.37. Celularity has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $13.40.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Celularity by 1,119,750.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celularity by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celularity by 76.9% in the first quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 15,281,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.
About Celularity (Get Rating)
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celularity (CELU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.