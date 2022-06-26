Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

