Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
