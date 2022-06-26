Cartesi Market Capitalization Achieves $96.11 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. Cartesi has a market cap of $96.11 million and $14.85 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00144291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00071042 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014264 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,561,371 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

