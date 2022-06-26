CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of CareCloud from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.08.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CareCloud by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CareCloud by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

