Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) to Buy

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alexco Resource from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Alexco Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday.

AXU stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:AXU Get Rating ) (TSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 142,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alexco Resource by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Alexco Resource by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alexco Resource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,532,241 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 614,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Alexco Resource by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 168,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

