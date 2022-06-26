Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,943 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 2.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $86,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,023,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,421,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

