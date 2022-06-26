Callisto Network Price Hits $0.0023 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $4,533.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.73 or 0.05762501 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00077562 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000501 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

