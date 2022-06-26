Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

CDRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Cadre has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

