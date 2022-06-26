Bytom Market Capitalization Tops $16.94 Million (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $16.94 million and $1.43 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00027281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00274675 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002518 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005246 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,758,836,719 coins and its circulating supply is 1,557,031,363 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

