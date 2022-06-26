Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

Shares of BG stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 298.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after buying an additional 351,741 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 51.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 343,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after buying an additional 116,197 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 229.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after buying an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

