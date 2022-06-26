BTIG Research Lowers Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target to $90.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.01. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,177,485 shares in the company, valued at $222,455,724.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,700. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Madryn Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $49,475,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $14,516,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,797,000 after buying an additional 211,677 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $9,435,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 321.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 122,427 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.