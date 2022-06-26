BTIG Research Lowers Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target to $20.00

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 410.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $3.92 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,321.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,400 shares of company stock worth $136,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

