Brokerages Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target at $480.00

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCMWY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $61.42.
Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swisscom (SCMWY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.