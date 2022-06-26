Brokerages Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target at $480.00

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCMWY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $61.42.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

