Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target at $27.31

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.82.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 881,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 334,424 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,306,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 59.4% in the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 208,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 77,760 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after buying an additional 2,666,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

