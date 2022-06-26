Brokerages Set Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Price Target at $15.70

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.03.

Several brokerages have commented on NLLSF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 11.40 to 11.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nel ASA from 22.00 to 13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $1.28 on Friday. Nel ASA has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

