Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target at $18.38

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MQ. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth $200,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

