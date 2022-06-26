Brokerages Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Target Price at $10.57

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of INFN stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $208,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 26.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $15,747,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,684,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after purchasing an additional 420,113 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.