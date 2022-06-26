Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

BRX stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2,037.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 861,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 820,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 721,846 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

