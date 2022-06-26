British American Tobacco’s (BATS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 4,000 ($49.00) price target on the stock.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.97) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($45.93) to GBX 3,675 ($45.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.00) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($47.77) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,825.50 ($46.86).

BATS opened at GBX 3,530.50 ($43.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £80.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,432.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,211.73. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,612.97 ($44.25).

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($40.35), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($341,221.93). Insiders bought 13 shares of company stock valued at $44,138 in the last 90 days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

