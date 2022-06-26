Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.36.

Boston Properties stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.50. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

