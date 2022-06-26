Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.01 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.10.

BAH stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,628,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 280.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

