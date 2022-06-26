BOLT (BOLT) Price Tops $0.0030 on Exchanges

BOLT (BOLT) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. BOLT has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $74,711.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BOLT has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,486.32 or 0.99999286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002818 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

