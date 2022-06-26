Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.74 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after buying an additional 356,737 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after buying an additional 451,104 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

