BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $13,228.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00315723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00083711 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00072279 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,311,994,535 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

