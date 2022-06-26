Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 7.2% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $307.50 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $17.56 or 0.00083100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00305560 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00070391 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003359 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.