Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.48 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $114.18 or 0.00541487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $1.48 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,085.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00295793 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012256 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,101,388 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

