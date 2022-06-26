BitBall Hits Market Capitalization of $762,067.59 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last week, BitBall has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $762,067.59 and $11,123.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,387.42 or 0.99902144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00039592 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023260 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.