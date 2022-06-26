Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) vs. Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Critical Survey

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) and Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Hormel Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Hormel Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bit Origin has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hormel Foods has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bit Origin and Hormel Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A Hormel Foods 1 5 1 0 2.00

Hormel Foods has a consensus target price of $47.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.98%. Given Hormel Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hormel Foods is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Origin and Hormel Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A Hormel Foods 7.70% 14.10% 7.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bit Origin and Hormel Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Origin $80.50 million 0.47 -$45.61 million N/A N/A Hormel Foods $11.39 billion 2.27 $908.84 million $1.75 27.07

Hormel Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Origin.

Summary

Hormel Foods beats Bit Origin on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Origin (Get Rating)

Bit Origin Limited engages in the wholesale and retail of feed raw material in China. It distributes feed raw materials consisting of soybean meal and soybean oil. The company sells its products to animal husbandry businesses, feed solution manufacturers, and trading companies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Limited in April 2022. Bit Origin Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and others. The company also engages in the processing, marketing, and sale of branded and unbranded pork, beef, poultry, and turkey products, as well as offers nutritional food products and supplements, desserts and drink mixes, and industrial gelatin products. It sells its products primarily under the SKIPPY, SPAM, Hormel, Natural Choice, Applegate, Justin's, Jennie-O, Café H, Herdez, Black Label, Sadler's, Columbus, Gatherings, Herdez, Wholly, Columbus, Planters, NUT-rition, Planters Cheez Balls, Corn Nuts, etc. brand names through sales personnel, independent brokers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Geo. A. Hormel & Company and changed its name to Hormel Foods Corporation in January 1995. Hormel Foods Corporation was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Austin, Minnesota.

