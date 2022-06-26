BHPCoin (BHP) Trading Up 26.4% Over Last Week

BHPCoin (BHP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $28,293.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00146178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00070319 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013999 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

