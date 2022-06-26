Best Buy’s (BBY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBY. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.06.

Best Buy stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,151 shares of company stock worth $5,146,816. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

